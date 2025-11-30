Allen (quadriceps) recorded 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three assists, two steals and one rebound across 26 minutes in Saturday's 130-112 loss to the Nuggets.

Back in action following a seven-game absence due to a right quad contusion, Allen took back his spot in the starting five from Collin Gillespie, but Gillespie (29 minutes) still ended up seeing the larger share of playing time among the two guards. The blowout nature of the contest might have suppressed Allen's court time to some extent, and the 30-year-old could see closer to his season-long average of 31.6 minutes per game once he gets fully ramped back up following the injury. Given his strong averages on the season (17.9 points, 4.2 assists, 3.8 three-pointers, 2.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals), Allen could be worth picking up in shallower leagues where he may have been dropped while he was sidelined with the quad bruise.