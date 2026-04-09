Green (knee) exited Wednesday's 112-107 win over the Mavericks in the first quarter and did not return, finishing with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in four minutes.

Green picked up a right knee injury in the opening quarter and was later deemed questionable to return, though he never checked back in. The severity of the injury is unknown, though the 24-year-old guard can be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers until Phoenix offers an update on his status. If he's forced to miss time, Collin Gillespie will likely continue seeing increased playing time.