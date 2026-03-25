Green racked up 21 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds and six assists over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 125-123 loss to the Nuggets.

Since returning from injury, Green has delivered what was expected of him, with a productive tenure in Houston foretelling continued success. He's averaging 22.2 points per game in March, but he has shown immense upside with several games well above that number.