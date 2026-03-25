Suns' Jalen Green: Makes impact with 21 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green racked up 21 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds and six assists over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 125-123 loss to the Nuggets.
Since returning from injury, Green has delivered what was expected of him, with a productive tenure in Houston foretelling continued success. He's averaging 22.2 points per game in March, but he has shown immense upside with several games well above that number.
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