Durant (thumb) did not participate in Wednesday's morning shootaround, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Durant remains questionable on Phoenix's latest injury report, but his lack of participation at shootaround is a worrying sign for his fantasy managers. Ryan Dunn (ankle) is also questionable, so the Suns may need guys like Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen to step up against the Timberwolves.