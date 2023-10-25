Durant provided 18 points (7-22 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 108-104 victory over the Warriors.

Durant was welcomed to the Chase Center with a video highlighting his tenure with the Warriors, but he spoiled his former team's home opener with a solid performance. Durant's shot was a little off-center, but a standout moment was a step-back three while drawing a foul, adding to the many and-ones that occurred during the game. Bradley Beal's arrival into the first unit should make the Suns even more potent, and Durant could benefit from his presence.