Durant supplied 30 points (11-30 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-105 loss to the Raptors.

The 35-year-old superstar had missed the prior two games with a foot injury, and Durant tried to make up for lost time by attempting a season-high 30 shots. While he was far from efficient with that volume, he did extend his streak of games with at least 30 points to six and his streak of games with multiple three-pointers to nine. Durant is mostly thriving to begin his first full season with the Suns, and his 31.3 points per game would be his highest average since he led the NBA with 32.0 PPG in 2013-14 for the Thunder.