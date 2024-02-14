Durant closed with 28 points (11-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 130-125 victory over Sacramento.

Durant led all Suns players in scoring and rebounds while adding a quartet of assists in a well-rounded double-double performance. Durant and teammate Devin Booker stepped up for Phoenix offensively with fellow star Bradley Beal leaving the game due to injury, something that will have to continue while Beal is sidelined. Durant has tallied at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in four games this season, now tallying a double-double in 12 contests.