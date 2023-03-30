Durant (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Durant will play for the first time since March 5 after suffering a sprained left ankle but will be under a minutes restriction. However, given his strong fantasy ability, he can still provide value for fantasy managers even if he doesn't cross the 30-minute threshold.
