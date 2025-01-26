Durant posted 29 points (11-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 119-109 win over the Wizards.

Durant converted a season-high five three-pointers in the win and has converted nine shots beyond the arc over the past two contests. The All-Star is having an excellent month, averaging 26.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 blocked shots over 12 games. The Suns' horrific 1-9 record during Durant's absences proves his invaluable contribution.