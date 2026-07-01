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Suns' Luke Kennard: Signs with Phoenix

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Kennard signed a two-year, $13 million contract with the Suns on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After playing for three teams in the past two seasons, Kennard will join the Suns and figures to play a meaningful role off the bench. The veteran sharpshooter appeared in 78 regular-season games (six starts) between the Hawks and Lakers in 2025-26, averaging 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.7 steals in 21.6 minutes per game. He also led the league in three-point percentage, shooting 47.8 percent from beyond the arc.

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