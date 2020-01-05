Tariq Owens: Leads team in scoring
Owens registered 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 26 minutes of G League action during Friday's 101-93 victory over the Vipers.
Owens has enjoyed a string of strong performances lately, as he's hit 19 of 28 attempts from the field while pulling down 30 rebounds and six blocks over the last three games. His efforts helped Northern Arizona break its 13-game losing streak while starting a winning streak of two games. He'll look to continue providing effective minutes as one of the G League Suns' most-consistent contributors.
