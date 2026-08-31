Mara recorded 12 points (3-8 FG, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and four blocks in 19 minutes during Spain's 95-89 loss to Portugal in Friday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

The 21-year-old was selected by Oklahoma City with the 12th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and will enter training camp competing with Jaylin Williams for the backup center role behind Isaiah Hartenstein. Mara's 7-foot-2 frame, passing ability and shot-blocking give him considerable long-term upside, but the Thunder's depth could make consistent playing time difficult to find during his rookie campaign.