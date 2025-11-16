Hartenstein had 12 points (6-10 FG), 12 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 109-96 victory over the Hornets.

Hartenstein was among the most efficient players for the Thunder in this easy 13-point win over the Hornets. He has four double-doubles over his last six appearances and continues to be a reliable presence on both ends of the court, making the most of his touches on offense and crashing the glass effectively. Hartenstein is averaging 14.5 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game since the beginning of November.