Hartenstein logged 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 22 minutes of Tuesday's 116-112 preseason win over the Bucks.

Hartenstein was back in action after sitting out Saturday's loss to the Pacers for rest purposes. Through two preseason games, Hartenstein has looked sharp with 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 blocks in 19.9 minutes per contest.