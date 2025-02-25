Hartenstein (face) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

Although Hartenstein suffered a facial contusion in Monday's overtime loss to Minnesota, he's all set to be available for the Thunder on Wednesday. The 26-year-old big man is averaging 9.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.9 blocks in 25.5 minutes while shooting 59.6 percent from the field across his last eight outings. Hartenstein should be able to handle a normal workload against Brooklyn.