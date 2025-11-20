Hartenstein closed with four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 113-99 win over the Kings.

The four points tied for Hartenstein's season low, but he recorded multiple blocks for only the third time so far in 2025-26 while pulling down double-digit boards for the 10th time in 16 games. The 27-year-old center wasn't doing much rim protection to begin the season, but over the last seven games he's averaging 14.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals while shooting a stellar 73.8 percent from the floor.