Gilgeous-Alexander posted 30 points (12-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block over 29 minutes during the Thunder's 117-100 win over the Hawks on Saturday.

It was another efficient outing for Gilgeous-Alexander, who tallied 17 of his 30 points in the third quarter to finish second on the Thunder in scoring behind Chet Holmgren (31). The 2024-25 MVP is off to a hot start to the season, averaging 40.0 points per game while posting a true-shooting percentage of 64.3. Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will look to improve their record to 4-0 on Monday against the Mavericks.