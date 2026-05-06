Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Available for Game 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dosunmu (calf) is available for Game 2 against the Spurs on Wednesday.
Dosunmu is set to return following a two-game absence. As of now, it's unclear if he will face any restrictions for this game. With this news, Terrence Shannon may see a reduced role with this news.
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