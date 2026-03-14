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Dosunmu (thumb) is available for Friday's game against the Warriors.

Dosunmu is back following a one-game absence, and his return will likely result in fewer minutes for Terrence Shannon. Dosunmu is averaging 11.0 points, 2.5 assists and 1.0 three-pointers per game with the Wolves this season.

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