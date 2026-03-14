This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Available to play
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Dosunmu (thumb) is available for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Dosunmu is back following a one-game absence, and his return will likely result in fewer minutes for Terrence Shannon. Dosunmu is averaging 11.0 points, 2.5 assists and 1.0 three-pointers per game with the Wolves this season.