Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Considered game-time call
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dosunmu (calf) is a game-time decision for Thursday's Game 6 against Denver, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Dosunmu was added to the injury report earlier in the day after experiencing calf soreness. The Timberwolves will presumably wait to see how he feels during warmups before providing an update on his status.
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