Dosunmu produced 21 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, one rebound, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 138-116 win over the Hawks.

Dosunmu provided an energetic spark off the bench Monday, scoring efficiently and often as part of a convincing win. The guard has now reached double figures in each of his first two games with the Timberwolves, averaging 16.0 points while shooting 54.2 percent from the field and 55.5 percent from beyond the arc.