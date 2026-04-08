Dosunmu contributed 24 points (10-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three steals and one assist across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 124-104 win over the Pacers.

Dosunmu struggled from three-point range but was efficient from inside the arc, and he finished as the only player to score at least 20 points. The 26-year-old guard was also one of three Minnesota players to log at least three steals and has tallied multiple swipes in three of his last five outings. He has reached the 15-point threshold in seven of his nine appearances since entering the starting lineup March 17, and he's likely to continue seeing an expanded role until Jaden McDaniels (knee) returns.