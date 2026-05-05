Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Iffy for Game 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dosunmu (calf) is questionable for Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs on Wednesday.
Dosunmu has a chance to end a two-game absence with right calf soreness Wednesday. Terrence Shannon, who has logged 35 minutes in back-to-back contests for the Timberwolves, would likely be pushed into a lesser role if Dosunmu is available for Game 2.
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