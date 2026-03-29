Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Iffy for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dosunmu (calf) is questionable for Monday's game against the Mavericks.
Dosunmu could miss a third straight game due to right calf soreness. If he is unable to go, Bones Hyland and Terrence Shannon could see extra minutes.
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