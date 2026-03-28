Dosunmu (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Detroit, Charlie Walton of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Dosunmu will miss a second consecutive game due to a right calf injury. He started in four straight games before his injury, averaging 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.0 steals over 32.8 minutes in that span. With Dosunmu, Jaden McDaniels (knee) and Anthony Edwards (knee) all sidelined, the Timberwolves will rely more heavily on the likes of Bones Hyland, Terrence Shannon and Kyle Anderson for Saturday's contest. Dosunmu's next chance to play is Monday against the Mavericks.