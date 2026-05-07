Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Questionable to return to Game 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dosunmu is questionable to return to Wednesday's Game 2 matchup with the Spurs due to right heel pain.
Dosunmu just returned from a right calf injury, but now his right heel is giving him trouble. If he's not able to return, there will be more minutes available for Bones Hyland.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: No minutes restriction Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Available for Game 2•
-
Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Iffy for Game 2•
-
Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Ruled out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Questionable for Game 1•
-
Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Considered day-to-day•