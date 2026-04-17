Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Will play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dosunmu (calf) is off the injury report for Game 1 on Saturday versus Denver.
Dosunmu sat out Minnesota's regular-season finale, but he's good to go for the beginning of the postseason Saturday. The swingman averaged 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 28.9 minutes per contest over 24 games for the Timberwolves in 2025-26.
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