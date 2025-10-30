McDaniels supplied 30 points (11-19 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 116-115 loss to the Lakers.

McDaniels should be the primary beneficiary while Anthony Edwards (hamstring) recovers, and he confirmed that premise with a huge night in the narrow loss. McDaniels is a valuable piece of Minnesota's scheme independent of Edwards' injury, but fantasy managers should take advantage of the production spike while it lasts.