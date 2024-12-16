McDaniels chipped in 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and four steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 victory over the Spurs.

McDaniels recorded a season-high 11 rebounds as he posted his first double-double of the campaign. He's having a strong December so far, posting averages of 10.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 2.2 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers in his last six appearances.