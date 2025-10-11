Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Limited at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDaniels (ankle) was limited at Saturday's practice, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
McDaniels didn't return to Thursday's 100-95 preseason loss to the Knicks with a left ankle issue. Coach Chris Finch said Saturday that the forward is doing well, and he does have a few more fulls days to recover ahead of Thursday's exhibition against the Bulls.
