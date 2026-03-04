Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Hits for double-double in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Randle posted 23 points (7-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 117-110 win over the Grizzlies.
Anthony Edwards was the start of the show for Minnesota with a 41-point eruption, but Randle was a strong second fiddle as he produced his 15th double-double of the season. The veteran forward has been in a lull, averaging just 12.4 points, 5.4 boards, 5.0 assists and 1.2 combined steals and blocks over the prior five games while shooting just 35.7 percent from the floor, but Tuesday's performance could be a sign Randle is ready to break back out.
