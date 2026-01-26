Randle finished with 11 points (3-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals over 35 minutes during Sunday's 111-85 loss to the Warriors.

While the veteran forward contributed in other categories, the 11 points represented Randle's lowest output since he was held to a season-low 10 by the Thunder on Nov. 26. He's putting the finishing touches on a January that has seen Randle average 22.3 points, 6.9 boards, 4.4 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.1 steals over 12 games.