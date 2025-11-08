Randle supplied 19 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Friday's 137-97 victory over the Jazz.

Anthony Edwards led the way in scoring for the Timberwolves with a 37-point outburst, but even though Randle took a step back in scoring, he still posted an impressive stat line. Randle has recorded two triple-doubles in his last three games, and he's also been a consistent scoring weapon -- he's posted at least 19 points in every game so far. Through nine contests, Randle is averaging 25.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.