Randle logged 26 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes during Saturday's 123-112 loss to Denver.

Randle delivered another productive performance Saturday, stuffing the stat sheet in the loss. However, the 30-year-old struggled from three-point range once again and has shot just 28.6 percent from downtown in his last five games. Still, he led the Timberwolves in assists and matched the team lead in points. The star forward also tallied multiple steals for the second time in his last three games.