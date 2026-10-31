Ball ended with 24 points (9-20 FG, 6-15 3Pt), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Friday's 127-101 win over the Clippers.

After finishing with only eight points in Wednesday's 119-114 loss to Golden State, Ball responded by posting his highest-scoring game of the 2026-27 campaign thus far. With Anthony Edwards (knee) on the shelf, expectations will be high for Ball moving ahead. While the 25-year-old is certainly more than capable of picking up the slack offensively, it's unknown how his body will respond to being the Timberwolves' interim No. 1 scoring option, considering injuries have been a theme throughout his career.