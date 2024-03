Reid (head) is available to face the Cavaliers on Friday, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

The presence of Reid gives Minnesota some sort of stability in the frontcourt, as Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is out and Rudy Gobert (ribs) will be a game-time decision. Reid is averaging 16.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per game since the beginning of March while coming off the bench in six of nine appearances.