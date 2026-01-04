Reid finished with 29 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 25 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 125-115 victory over the Heat.

The rest of the Minnesota second unit managed only 11 points combined, but they didn't need to do much with Reid carrying the load. It was the 26-year-old center's second-best scoring effort of the season after a 3-point eruption against the Bulls on Monday, and Reid's delivered double-digit points in nine of the last 11 games, averaging 16.6 points, 6.6 boards, 2.6 threes, 2.5 assists and 1.5 combined blocks and steals in 28.3 minutes a contest.