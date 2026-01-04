Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Big game from second unit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reid finished with 29 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 25 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 125-115 victory over the Heat.
The rest of the Minnesota second unit managed only 11 points combined, but they didn't need to do much with Reid carrying the load. It was the 26-year-old center's second-best scoring effort of the season after a 3-point eruption against the Bulls on Monday, and Reid's delivered double-digit points in nine of the last 11 games, averaging 16.6 points, 6.6 boards, 2.6 threes, 2.5 assists and 1.5 combined blocks and steals in 28.3 minutes a contest.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Drills season-high six treys•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Posts 15 points off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Posts double-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Dishes season-high seven assists•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Woeful shooting display off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Just misses double-double Saturday•