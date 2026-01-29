Reid provided 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals in 28 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 118-105 win over Dallas.

It's the fourth time in 14 January games (two starts) that Reid has delivered at least 20 points, and the 11th time he's drained multiple three-pointers. On the month, the 26-year-old big is averaging 15.6 points, 6.5 boards, 2.7 assists, 2.6 threes, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks in 25.2 minutes a contest while shooting 53.5 percent from the floor and 45.6 percent from long distance.