Reid logged 25 points (9-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 28 minutes during the Timberwolves' 146-134 loss to the Cavaliers on Saturday.

Reid gave the Timberwolves a much-needed spark to keep them competitive during Saturday's loss, with the seventh-year pro co-leading the team in scoring with Anthony Edwards. It was the fourth time this season that Reid scored at least 25 points in a game and the fourth time he connected on five or more triples. Through five games in January, Reid has averaged 17.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.4 blocks over 24.4 minutes per game.