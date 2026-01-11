Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Drains five triples off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reid logged 25 points (9-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 28 minutes during the Timberwolves' 146-134 loss to the Cavaliers on Saturday.
Reid gave the Timberwolves a much-needed spark to keep them competitive during Saturday's loss, with the seventh-year pro co-leading the team in scoring with Anthony Edwards. It was the fourth time this season that Reid scored at least 25 points in a game and the fourth time he connected on five or more triples. Through five games in January, Reid has averaged 17.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.4 blocks over 24.4 minutes per game.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Steady ways continue Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Big game from second unit•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Drills season-high six treys•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Posts 15 points off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Posts double-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Dishes season-high seven assists•