Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Drops 21 points off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reid amassed 21 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during Monday's 125-109 win over the Nets.
Reid turned in another strong night as a shooter and has totaled 39 points over his last two matchups. He's been locked in from downtown over this stretch, going 7-for-11 from deep. Reid has posted 16 or more points in four of his last five games.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Instant offense off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Leads bench crew against Denver•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Double-doubles in 23 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Modest start to campaign•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Will play in season opener•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Ruled out Friday•