Reid amassed 21 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during Monday's 125-109 win over the Nets.

Reid turned in another strong night as a shooter and has totaled 39 points over his last two matchups. He's been locked in from downtown over this stretch, going 7-for-11 from deep. Reid has posted 16 or more points in four of his last five games.