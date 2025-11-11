Reid logged seven points (3-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Monday's 120-113 win over the Jazz.

For the third time in his last four games, Reid was held to single-digit points off the bench. Compared to his career year in 2024-25, Reid's scoring average and shooting percentages are way down, and he's seeing fewer minutes per contest as a result. He's due for some positive regression with his shooting, but his fantasy managers are likely frustrated at this point.