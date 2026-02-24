site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Iffy for Tuesday
Reid (shoulder) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Reid is in danger of missing a second straight matchup due to a right shoulder injury. The team should have another update on his availability closer to game time.
