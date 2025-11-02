Reid posted 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during Saturday's 122-105 win over Charlotte.

Reid matched a season high in points, providing a spark off the bench. The 26-year-old big man has been a hit-or-miss fantasy option so far, scoring six points or fewer in three of his first six games while putting up at least 16 points in the other three. Reid's upside is likely to remain capped while Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert are healthy, with Reid averaging 11.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 22.8 minutes per game.