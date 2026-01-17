Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Not starting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reid won't start against the Rockets on Friday.
Rudy Gobert is back in the lineup following a one-game suspension, so Reid will slide back to the second unit. Over seven outings (one start) so far this month, the 26-year-old big man has averaged 17.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 blocks across 25.9 minutes per tilt.
