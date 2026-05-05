Reid closed Monday's 104-102 victory over San Antonio in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist and one block over 30 minutes.

Reid's numbers are down slightly in the postseason, which comes as a bit of a surprise with so many injuries on the team. Through seven games, he's averaging 11.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists on 47.8 percent shooting from the field.