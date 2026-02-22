Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reid (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the 76ers.
Reid will miss his first game of the season due to a right shoulder injury. With Rudy Gobert (suspension) also sidelined, Joan Beringer could see extra minutes at the five, while Terrence Shannon could see an expanded role off the bench.
