Reid finished with 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 149-142 overtime victory over New Orleans.

Reid's fantasy upside may be capped by Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert, but he's fought off a slow start to his season since the start of November. Reid has averaged 14.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per contest in his last 16 games.