Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Running with starters
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reid is starting Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Reid will step into the starting lineup after Rudy Gobert was ruled out due to a bruised hip. This will mark Reid's second start of the season, with his first taking place Tuesday against the Bucks (19 points in 28 minutes).
