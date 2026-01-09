Reid posted nine points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 131-122 win over the Cavaliers.

Despite being stuck in a reserve role behind Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert for most of the season, Reid has managed to keep up a strong level of production across the board. Reid has averaged 15.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 blocks, 0.7 steals and 2.4 three-pointers in 27.1 minutes per contest in his last 14 games.