Reid amassed 19 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 125-116 victory over the Pelicans.

Reid played a season-high 33 minutes during Minnesota's win over the Pelicans on Thursday and dished out a team-high six assists. The six assists matched a season high for the 26-year-old center, and he's now done it in back-to-back games while scoring in double figures in 10 of the past 11 games. Reid is averaging 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.8 threes, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks in 27.5 minutes during that time.